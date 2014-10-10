The Who Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Dates for 2015

The Who will celebrate their 50-year legacy when they bring their “The Who Hits 50!” tour to North America in 2015.

“The Who Hits 50!” tour will kick off April 15 in Tampa, Florida, and include 20 stops throughout the east before wrapping up May 30 in Forest Hills, New York.

The fall leg will launch September 14 in San Diego and begin with West Coast dates throughout the U.S. and across Canada before concluding November 4 in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. October 17 (local time) at thewho.com. “The Who Hits 50!” tour is being presented by AEG Live.

Exclusive VIP packages for the “The Who Hits 50!” tour includes reserved tickets with amazing seats, special access to the Who’s VIP preshow soundcheck, pre-show VIP parties, autographed limited edition memorabilia and much more. Additional details on tickets and VIP packages can be found at thewho.com. In addition, $1 from each ticket sold on “The Who Hits 50!” tour will benefit Teen Cancer America.

The Who’s 2015 North American tour dates:

2015 Tour Dates - Leg 1

Wed 4/15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Fri 4/17 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Sun 4/19 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue 4/21 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

*Thu 4/23 Duluth, GA The Arena at Gwinnett Center

Mon 4/27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Wed 4/29 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sat 5/2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon 5/11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Wed 5/13 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Fri 5/15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sun 5/17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wed 5/20 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

Fri 5/22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

Sun 5/24 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Tue 5/26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sat 5/30 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

*On sale Friday, October 17 at 9:00 AM

2015 Tour Dates - Leg 2

Mon 9/14 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

Wed 9/16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sat 9/19 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Mon 9/21 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Wed 9/23 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Fri 9/25 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sun 9/27 Seattle, WA KeyArena

Tue 9/29 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Thu 10/1 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat 10/10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Tue 10/13 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center

Thu 10/15 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat 10/17 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

Mon 10/19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Wed 10/21 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Fri 10/23 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center

Sun 10/25 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Tue 10/27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu 10/29 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sun 11/1 Washington, DC Verizon Center

Wed 11/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center