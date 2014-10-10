The Who Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Dates for 2015

The Who will celebrate their 50-year legacy when they bring their “The Who Hits 50!” tour to North America in 2015.
“The Who Hits 50!” tour will kick off April 15 in Tampa, Florida, and include 20 stops throughout the east before wrapping up May 30 in Forest Hills, New York.
The fall leg will launch September 14 in San Diego and begin with West Coast dates throughout the U.S. and across Canada before concluding November 4 in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. October 17 (local time) at thewho.com. “The Who Hits 50!” tour is being presented by AEG Live.
Exclusive VIP packages for the “The Who Hits 50!” tour includes reserved tickets with amazing seats, special access to the Who’s VIP preshow soundcheck, pre-show VIP parties, autographed limited edition memorabilia and much more. Additional details on tickets and VIP packages can be found at thewho.com. In addition, $1 from each ticket sold on “The Who Hits 50!” tour will benefit Teen Cancer America.
The Who’s 2015 North American tour dates:
2015 Tour Dates - Leg 1
- Wed 4/15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- Fri 4/17 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
- Sun 4/19 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tue 4/21 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- *Thu 4/23 Duluth, GA The Arena at Gwinnett Center
- Mon 4/27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
- Wed 4/29 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Sat 5/2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- Mon 5/11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- Wed 5/13 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
- Fri 5/15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- Sun 5/17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- Wed 5/20 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum
- Fri 5/22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
- Sun 5/24 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
- Tue 5/26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
- Sat 5/30 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium
*On sale Friday, October 17 at 9:00 AM
2015 Tour Dates - Leg 2
Mon 9/14 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
Wed 9/16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Sat 9/19 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Mon 9/21 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Wed 9/23 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Fri 9/25 Portland, OR Moda Center
Sun 9/27 Seattle, WA KeyArena
Tue 9/29 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Thu 10/1 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Sat 10/10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Tue 10/13 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center
Thu 10/15 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat 10/17 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena
Mon 10/19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Wed 10/21 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Fri 10/23 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center
Sun 10/25 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Tue 10/27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu 10/29 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sun 11/1 Washington, DC Verizon Center
Wed 11/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center