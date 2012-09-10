'The Who Live In Texas '75' Coming to DVD/Blu-ray October 9

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a new DVD/Blu-ray, The Who Live In Texas ’75, on October 9.

The concert featured on the DVD was filmed in Houston, Texas, November 20, 1975, during the band's extensive The Who By Numbers tour.

The show, which has been available in the past as a poor-quality bootleg, has been fully restored for the new release. The DVD's run time is 117 minutes. Check out the track listing below.

The Who Live In Texas ’75 Track Listing