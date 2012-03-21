The Who Premiere Fan-Made Music Video for "5:15"

Back in October of last year, The Who asked fans to create a music video for "5:15," one that "does for the track what the Quadrophenia film did for the album."

Now, after selecting their winner, The Who have released the winning video as the official video for "5:15." You can watch the clip, which was created by Jeff Rodenberg, below.

Jeff won $2,000 for his winning effort, as well as the chance to work with Universal Music Group's marketing team to finalize the video.

The Who released Quadrophenia: The Director’s Cut last November.