“Every time I play with a session musician, they’re like, ‘What are you doing? What chords are you playing? That chord doesn’t even exist!’” Why Gen Z guitar star Beabadoobee’s chords have confused her fellow guitarists – but won over Rick Rubin

By
Contributions from
published

Beabadoobee, aka Beatrice Laus, recently landed a number one album in her native UK, but her fondness for My Bloody Valentine, Sonic Youth and Elliot Smith has spawned a guitar style that has confounded her fellow players

Beabadoobee performs on the East Stage during All Points East Festival 2024 at Victoria Park on August 18, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Beatrice Laus, who performs under the moniker Beabadoobee, has firmly established herself as an indie rock and bedroom pop Gen Z guitar hero. Given her start as a violinist, and with influences ranging from Pinoy music to '90s pop and rock, her approach to guitar playing is far from traditional – something that has raised some eyebrows and, at times, even outright confused guitarists from a more traditional background.

“The way I play guitar, every time I play with a session musician, they’re like, ‘What the fuck are you doing? What chords are you playing?’ They’re always like, ‘It sounds pretty, but that chord does not even exist!’ I don’t really follow any rules,” she explains in an interview with Mix Online.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from