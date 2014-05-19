Wilco's Jeff Tweedy Announces Solo Album and Tour

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has announced a 2014 solo tour that lead up to his appearance at this summer's Newport Folk Festival.

With the announcement comes news that a Tweedy solo album will be released soon, with more details to be announced in the near future.

For the tour, Tweedy will be accompanied by a new backing band that features his son, Spencer Tweedy, on drums, plus guitarist Jim Elkington, bassist Darin Gray and keyboardist Liam Cunningham.

During the tour, the band will perform material from Tweedy's forthcoming album. Tweedy also will play solo acoustic versions of Wilco and Uncle Tupelo favorites.