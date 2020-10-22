Wildly customized Fender Stratocasters to be auctioned to raise funds for The Big Issue

A selection of customized Fender Stratocasters will be auctioned off to raise funds for The Big Issue, a UK-based street newspaper that helps homeless people – or individuals at risk of homelessness – earn an income.

The Big Art Auction – which takes place on November 4 – will also include a range of limited edition artworks including lithographs, paintings, prints and sculptures.

The electric guitars – which were donated to the cause by Fender – have been customized by artists including Goldie, Jamie Reid, Gavin Turk, Lauren Baker, Bran Symondson, Vhils, Joe Rush, Joana Vasconcelos, and Rugman. Take a look at their works below:

The auction will be live-streamed at 7PM UK time over at The Auction Collective, and will include video messages from the artists involved. The event sets out to help The Big Issue's frontline team to continue providing the support that's kept sellers going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to be working with Creative Giants and The Auction Collective on this hugely exciting event,” says Russell Blackman, The Big Issue’s Managing Director. “The Big Art Auction comes off the back of an idea originally sparked from a kind donation from the legendary guitar manufacturer Fender and the timing couldn’t be better.

“With footfall down in previously busy high streets across the UK, it’s very tough out there at the moment for Big Issue sellers. The Big Art Auction, with these truly one-off works of art, will raise urgently-needed funds to ensure we can continue to support our sellers, both now and in the future.”

For more information on the auction, head to The Big Issue.