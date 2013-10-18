William Shatner Premieres Music Video for "Ponder the Mystery," a New Track Featuring Steve Vai

Former Star Trek and T.J. Hooker star William Shatner, 82, has released the music video for "Ponder the Mystery," the title track from his new album, which was released October 8.

Although the recording features Steve Vai on guitar, Vai does not appear in the video. The guitarist (and background singer) in the video is Billy Sherwood, the album's producer.

Besides Vai, Ponder the Mystery, Shatner's fifth album, features guest appearances by guitarists Al Di Meola, Vince Gill and Robby Krieger of the Doors.

The album also features appearances by Rick Wakeman, Edgar Winter, George Duke, Dave Koz and Mick Jones.

"I've never adhered to the assumption that oil and water don't mix," Wakeman said in a statement. "Stir them hard enough and add some other ingredients and they certainly will mix."

Ponder the Mystery track listing:

01. Red Shift

02. Where It’s Gone... I Don’t Know with Mick Jones

03. Manhunt with Simon House

04. Ponder The Mystery with Steve Vai

05. So Am I with Al Di Meola

06. Change with Rick Wakeman

07. Sunset with Joel Vandroogenbroeck

08. Twilight with Edgar Winter

09. Rhythm Of The Night with Nik Turner

10. Imagine Things with Vince Gill

11. Do You See? with Edgar Froese

12. Deep Down with Robby Krieger

13. I’m Alright, I Think with Dave Koz

14. Where Does Time Go? with George Duke

15. Alive with Zoot Horn Rollo