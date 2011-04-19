Winds of Plague Post Teaser for Upcoming "Drop the Match" Video

Winds of Plague have treated their fans to a 48-second teaser for their upcoming video of "Drop the Match", which was directed by Shan Dan. The song is the third track on Against The World, the band's new album, which was released today by Century Media Records.

Winds of Plague are also headlining the Revolver Magazine Golden Gods Pre-Party show tonight at the Key Club at 9039 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, California. Doors open at 6 p.m. Also on the bill are As Blood Runs Black, The Devastated, Suffer Well and 7 Horns 7 Eyes.

Before tonight's show, Winds of Plague will appear at the FYE store at 5047 E. Montclair Plaza in Montclair, California, for an in-store signing. The first 100 fans to show up receive free tickets to the Golden Gods Pre-Party show.

The Revolver Magazine Golden Gods show takes place Wednesday at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.