Winemaker Introduces 'Dark Side of the Moon' Cabernet Sauvignon

California winemaker Mark Beaman got inspired while listening to Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon over and over again on his iPod.

He put that inspiration to good use and created The Dark Side of the Moon Cabernet Sauvignon.

Beaman chose Cabernet Sauvignon because of its deep, complex character (It takes a relaxed environment to fully appreciate it, you see). Aromas of black currant and cherry are followed by rich flavors of cassis, toasted vanilla bean and hints of chocolate. Beaman says The Dark Side of the Moon Cabernet Sauvignon can be paired with hearty chicken dishes, beef and lamb and red-sauced pasta.

Beaman and his company, Wines That Rock, has also created the following custom, rock-themed wines:

· The Police’s Synchronicity

· Rolling Stones' Forty Licks Merlot

· Greatful Dead Red Wine Blend

· Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon Cabernet Sauvigon

· Woodstock Chardonnay

For more about Wines That Rock, visit winesthatrock.com.