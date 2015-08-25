The Winery Dogs Premiere New Song, "Oblivion"

Check out the premiere of the new Winery Dogs song “Oblivion” below. The track is from the band’s forthcoming album,Hot Streak.

This will be the second album from the group, which features guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy.

“I feel we’ve taken the band to another level,” Kotzen says of Hot Streak. “The compositions are stronger on this album. I feel more connected lyrically and musically to what I did on this record than on the last one. We’ve widened the musical scope of the band on this record and moved it forward.”

Hot Streak arrives on October 2 and can be preordered here. The Winery Dogs will tour on behalf of the album.