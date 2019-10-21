Witness the complete and utter insanity of a 36-string bass solo

Over the past few years we’ve witnessed a veritable arms race between YouTubers like Jared Dines and Stevie T to gather together as many strings as possible on a single electric guitar.

Now into this ongoing battle steps Davie504, who has unveiled a 36-string – yes, that’s thirty-six – bass.

Davie, who last year posted a video that showed him playing a bass with 24 strings, now says that someone has actually bested that feat.

The world is going to change forever today Davie504

“And that someone,” he reports, “is myself.”

Davie then reveals the 36-string monstrosity, which he commences to play – quite impressively, we might add – in various styles over the next several minutes.

"The world is going to change forever today,” Davie504 says.

Check out the video above, and if you like it, let Davie know. He claims if the video amasses 690,000 likes he’ll make another one with him demoing a 69-string bass.

If he can get at least 500,000 likes? No 69-string bass, but he’ll, um, shave his head.

As Davie says, “Mind blowing, isn’t it?”

To check out more of Davie504's video, head to his official YouTube page.