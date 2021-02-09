Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell accuses Marilyn Manson of upskirt filming

Marilyn Manson was recently accused by a number of women – including Manson's former partner Evan Rachel Wood – of manipulation, grooming and abuse, with Wood stating in a recent Instagram post, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

Now, Wolf Alice singer and electric guitar player Ellie Rowsell has accused Manson of pointing a camera up her skirt backstage at a festival where both acts were performing.

“I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago,” Rowsell wrote on Twitter. “After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behavior. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a gopro."

In further tweets, she added, “There were no repercussions for his behavior, his tour manager simply said 'he does this kind of thing all the time.’

“If he does this kind of thing all the time why on earth has he been headlining festivals for so many years? When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success? Women must feel safe in the male dominated world that is the music industry.

“I wasn't sure whether to bring any of this up but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationships were 'entirely consensual' - I don't think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals. Thank you for your courage Evan <3”

Cowsell concluded, “Solidarity to Evan Rachel Wood and those calling out Marilyn Manson. It's sad to see people defending him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight doesn't give him a free pass to abuse women?!”

Recently, Wes Borland spoke publicly about the allegations of abuse aimed at Manson, stating, “Every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true.”

The Limp Bizkit guitarist – who played in Manson's band from August 2008 to May 2009 – said, “Marilyn Manson. I was in the band for nine months. He’s not a great guy. And every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true.”

“So relax about the allegations towards the women. Like when people [criticize] these women that are coming after him right now, fuck off, they are speaking the truth.”