Wes Borland weighs in on Marilyn Manson abuse allegations: “Every single thing that people have said about him is true”

Wes Borland has spoken out about recent allegations of abuse aimed at Marilyn Manson, stating, “Every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true.”

In an interview hosted on Twitch channel Space Zebra Live, the Limp Bizkit guitarist – who played in Manson's band from August 2008 to May 2009 – said, “Marilyn Manson. I was in the band for nine months. He’s not a great guy. And every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true.”

“So relax about the allegations towards the women. Like when people [criticize] these women that are coming after him right now, fuck off, they are speaking the truth.”

He went on, “He’s amazingly talented, but he’s fucked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons. He is a bad fucking guy.”

Borland's comments come after a number of women – including Manson's former partner Evan Rachel Wood – accused the singer of manipulation, grooming and abuse.

In a recent Instagram post, Wood stated, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

Later in the interview, Borland supported Wood's claims, stating, “I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not fucking cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it.”

He concluded, “Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don't let the door hit you on the way out.”

Following Wood's statement, several other women came forward to share similar allegations, and Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

Manson responded to the allegations via social media on February 2, saying, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”