Wolfgang Van Halen Assumes Bass Duties for Tremonti Tour

This week, Alter Bridge/Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti kicked off his first-ever solo tour in support of his solo debut, All I Was.

As an added treat for fans, Tremonti will be joined by friend and Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen for the tour.

“I am excited to be joining the band and playing this incredible music with some of my best friends in the business," said Wolfgang in an official press statement.

It is reported that Tremonti initially wanted Van Halen to play bass on his new album, but the bassist's commitments to his other band kept it from happening.

Wolfgang was scheduled to be on the road with Van Halen for much of late 2012, but his father, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, recently had emergency surgery following a severe bout of diverticulitis. He is expected to make a full recovery, with the band returning to the road in 2013.

Watch Wolfgang performing with Tremonti:

Tremonti 2012 Tour Dates

Sept 20 * — Flint, MI — The Machine Shop

Sept 21 * — Lancaster, PA — The Chameleon Club

Sept 23 * — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues

Sept 25 * — New Britain, CT — Club INT

Sept 26 * — West Chester, PA — The Note

Sept 28 * — Orlando, FL — The Beacham Theater

Sept 29 * — Atlanta, GA — Vinyl

Sept 30 * — Birmingham, AL — Club Zydeco

Oct 2 * — Nashville, TN — Exit / In

Oct 3 * — Kansas City, MO — The Beaumont Club

Oct 5 * — Shreveport, LA — The Riverside Warehouse

Oct 6 — The Woodlands, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (KTBZ Buzzfest)

Oct 7 — San Antonio, TX — Sunken Gardens Amphitheater (Bud Light Kiss Fall Fest)

Oct 11 # — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Oct 12 # — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Oct 14 — Glasgow, UK — Garage

Oct 15 # — Newcastle, UK — O2 Academy Newcastle

Oct 17 — Birmingham, UK — Library Theatre

Oct 18 — Manchester, UK — Academy 2

Oct 20 — Amsterdam, NET — Melkweg

Oct 21 — Cologne, GER — Gebaude 9

Oct 23 — Milan, ITA — Tunnel

* HardDrive Live Tour

# Performing with Slash and Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators