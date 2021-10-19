Wolfgang Van Halen says it's “f**king exhausting” to keep reiterating he'll never play Van Halen songs with Mammoth WVH

Since the passing of Eddie Van Halen, and subsequent rise of Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen has shut down requests from fans for him to play Van Halen songs while onstage with his solo band.

On numerous occasions, he's been vocal about the fact he wishes to build a reputation based on his own music, and not ride on the back of his father's legacy.

Back in June, in an interview with Total Guitar, Wolfgang said that his father “would rather people not try and sound like him but sound like themselves”, adding that he's being himself, and “not sitting there doing covers of Panama”.

And now, the multi-instrumentalist has revealed that he is “fucking exhausted” by social media users asking him to incorporate Van Halen's music into his Mammoth WVH repertoire.

In a new Twitter exchange, one fan writes: “Why after all your resistance against Van Halen fans did you decide to add WVH to your band name? Honest question.” To which Wolfgang replies: “Last I checked it was my fuckin' name.”

In a series of tweets following the exchange, Wolfgang writes: “It's this dumb shit where people pull things out of context and boil shit down in dumb ways so they can be mad at me that pisses me off.”

To clarify his stance, he continues, “I've never had resistance against VH fans. All I've ever said is: 1) You'll never hear VH at a Mammoth show. 2) I'll never ‘replace’ my father in VH and continue the band. But y'all just keep finding new reasons to hate me daily. It's fucking exhausting.”

Earlier this month, on the one-year anniversary of Eddie Van Halen's passing, Wolfgang penned a touching tribute to his late father.

“I'm not ok,” he wrote. “I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.”