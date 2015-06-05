The Word, with Robert Randolph, Perform "New Word Order"

Led by steel guitarist Robert Randolph, gospel/blues jam band the Word have reunited after nearly 15 years to release their second studio album, Soul Food, which was released May 4.

Below, you can check out their performance of "New Word Order" from episode 97 of At Guitar Center. The band's At Guitar Center appearance features a bit of discussion and exclusive live performances.

The Word features Robert Randolph, John Medeski, Luther Dickinson and Cody Dickinson, who introduces and explains "New Word Order" in the video below. For more about the band, follow them on Facebook.

At Guitar Center is an ongoing webseries created by Guitar Center that delivers music and the stories behind. The series features exclusive performance videos and audio of these interviews that aim to tell the stories of the artists, their background, their music and more.

