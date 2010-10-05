World Premiere Video: Divinity "Lay In The Bed You've Made"

Canada's metal wizards Divinity have just released the video for "Lay In The Bed You've Made," from the band's Candlelight Records debut The Singularity. The vibrant, explosive video was directed and filmed by fellow Calgarian and cinematographer Doug Cook, who also created Divinity's "Plasma" video, from the band's 2007 release, Allegory. "The song is about taking responsibility at both a personal level and as a civilization; how the decisions we make have trapped us in certain ways and a limited number of people have controlled our fate almost arbitrarily in some aspects," says guitarist Sacha Laskow. "We went with director Doug Cook once again as he is intensely creative and professional. Working with Doug is always an awesome experience and he matched the visuals to the music perfectly. We wanted more of a performance-based video this time to showcase the playing aspect but still maintain some concept as well." Watch the "Lay In The Bed You've Made" video below: Divinity recently embarked on their national Canadian Singulari-tour in support of The Singularity. Check out the list of tour dates via their official Myspace page.