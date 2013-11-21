World's Loudest Month Announces 2014 Festival Dates

World’s Loudest Month, created in partnership by AEG Live and Danny Wimmer Presents, continues to grow in 2014. Featuring the biggest names in rock music performing in seven distinct U.S. concert atmospheres, the World’s Loudest Month is excited to announce the addition of two new festivals, as well as the 2014 festival dates.

In 2013, the World’s Loudest Month featured more than 125 artists playing for more than a quarter of a million rock music fans across the country on five consecutive weekends, confirming that rock music is as vital as ever.

The 2014 World’s Loudest Month festival events and dates are as follows:

Monster Energy’s Welcome To Rockville: April 26 & 27 in North Florida

Fort Rock: April 26 in Fort Myers, FL

Carolina Rebellion: May 3 & 4 in Charlotte, NC

Rock On The Range: May 16, 17 & 18 in Columbus, OH

Rocklahoma: May 23, 24 & 25 in Pryor, OK

RockFest: May 31 in Kansas City, MO

“When we created the World’s Loudest Month platform, we did it with the goal of growing it to become the launch pad for rock festival fans across the country,” comments Joe Litvag, co-executive producer. “We’re excited to add the Fort Myers to the mix in 2014, which further expands our reach for the rock genre.”

The World's Loudest Month kick-off weekend begins in the Sunshine state of Florida with Monster Energy's Welcome To Rockville, April 26 and 27. Florida's largest rock festival returns to North Florida for its fourth year and--along with the addition of Fort Rock (Fort Myers, FL) on April 26--kicks off WLM! Only the state of Florida could handle two major events on the same day! For ticket specials, hotel and VIP packages, visit welcometorockville.com and fortrockfestival.com.

"I've been saying all year that I keep hearing rock is 'dead,' yet record numbers attend our shows every year. Our festivals are for music fans who buck trends and remain true to the music they like. Our job as tastemakers in rock and roll is to find the markets where music fans are underserved and I am happy to add Fort Rock to our World's Loudest Month and include it on the same weekend with Welcome To Rockville," says Danny Wimmer, co-executive producer.

Next up is Carolina Rebellion, returning to Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina for its second consecutive year. With on-site camping, amazing VIP packages and a lineup featuring today’s biggest bands, in four short years Carolina Rebellion has quickly grown to be the Carolinas’ Biggest Weekend of Rock. CarolinaRebellion.com

Rock On The Range, the nation’s biggest and most-acclaimed active rock festival, will grow to three full days in 2014 after a successful expanded Friday Night in 2013. Over 105,000 die-hard Rangers attended ROTR last year, traveling to Columbus, OH from all 50 states and over the globe, resulting in a sellout for the first time since the inaugural, one-day Rock on the Range in 2007. Pre-sale Layaway tickets go on sale on Monday, December 2, and VIP, hotel, and camping packages go on sale Thursday, December 5. RockOnTheRange.com

Rocklahoma, America’s biggest Memorial Day Weekend party, continues to be the ultimate destination Rock event in the country. The three-day camp & rock festival features the top current active and classic rock artists at “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, OK. Ticket renewals for 2014 will be available starting December 2. To renew your 2013 ticket location, call the box office at (866) 310-2288. Rocklahoma.com

RockFest celebrates its astounding 22nd year in 2014. Drawing crowds in excess of 55,000 annually at Penn Valley Park in downtown Kansas City, RockFest is definitely worthy of its title as “the BIGGEST one-day music festival in the United States.” RockfestKC.com

The World’s Loudest Month mobile app (available via iTunes and Android), released in 2013, will be updated early next year and will feature all festival information, the latest rock news, exclusive songs from current and previous WLM bands, and more. Band lineups and additional details for each festival will be announced in early 2014.

Monster Energy returns as a sponsor of the World’s Loudest Month for the second year in a row, along with the valued partnerships with Jägermeister, Jack Daniel’s and Ernie Ball. The World’s Loudest Month is also working with Revolver Magazine to bring you exclusive news, interviews and photos of all the festivals.

Website: WorldsLoudestMonth.com

Facebook: facebook.com/WorldsLoudestMonth