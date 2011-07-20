X Announces South American Tour with Pearl Jam

X, giants of the L.A. punk-rock scene, have announced plans for their first-ever South American tour. The band will visit Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica and Mexico City this November as they tour with Pearl Jam.

As previously reported, X will take to the road in September for a series of dates across the U.S. on a Los Angeles Tour, in honore of the 31st anniversary of their seminal Los Angeles album.

Starting in Philadelphia at Riot Fest East on September 24, the band will wind their way to New Orleans for VooDoo Fest on October 29 before heading to South America. On their return, the band will performs out West before finishing off with their annual December Holiday Shows. Dates TBA shortly.

In other X news, John Doe’s new album, Keeper, his first solo album since 2007's A Year in the Wilderness, will be released August 30 on Yep Roc Records. Exene released her latest solo album, The Excitement of Maybe, this past spring and has guested on a number of albums.

The L.A. punk scene in the late 70s saw its share of greatness, but few acts as talented as the now world-class, live, rock & roll band X. Their 2008 “13-31” Tour across the U.S. was really something special, celebrating the band’s 31st anniversary. 2009 shaped up to be just as amazing for the veteran rockers, with appearances at SXSW and Coachella Festivals, along with their own “X – TRL” Tour, where fans were able to help select each night’s set list. 2010 saw Ray Manzarek of Doors fame and producer of the band’s first four records join them on stage in San Francisco for two very special performances of the Album Los Angeles.

The original line-up of X is John Doe, Exene, Billy Zoom and D.J. Bonebrake.

The X exclusive Los Angeles itinerary is:

September 24 Philadelphia PA Riot Fest East – Penn’s Landing

September 25 Asbury Park NJ Stone Pony

September 26 Annapolis MD Ramshead Tavern

September 27 Alexandria VA Birchmere

September 28 OFF

September 29 Hoboken, NJTBD

September 30 New York NY Irving Plaza

October 01 New York NY Irving Plaza

October 02 Boston, MA Paradise

October 03 OFF

October 04 Cleveland OH Beachland

October 05Chicago IL Bottom Lounge

October 06 Minneapolis MN Cabooze

October 07 OFF

October 08 Denver CO Summit Music Hall

October 29 New Orleans LAVooDoo Fest

X with Pearl Jam in South America itinerary is:

November 4Brazil, Sao PauloMorumbi Stadium (cap. 66,000)

November 5 OFF

November 6Brazil, Rio de JaneiroApoteose (cap. 35,000)

November 7 OFF

November 8OFF

November 9Brazil, CuritibaEstadio do Parana Clube (cap. 30,300)

November 10OFF

November 11 Brazil, Porto Alegre Zequinha Stadium (cap. 30,300)

November 12OFF

November 13Argentina, Buenos AiresLa Plata Stadium ( cap. 44,000)

November 14OFF

November 15OFF

November 16 Chile, Santiago,Estadio Monumental (cap. 60,000)

November 17 OFF

November 18 Peru, LimaEstadio San Marcos (cap. 45,000)

November 19 OFF

November 20 Costa Rica, San JoseEstadio Nacional (cap. 26,000)

November 21OFF

November 22OFF

November 23OFF

November 24Mexico City Foro Sol (cap 50000)