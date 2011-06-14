X Announces Fall 'Los Angeles' Tour

X, giants of the L.A. punk-rock scene, will hit the road this fall for a series of U.S. dates celebrating the 31st anniversary of the release of Los Angeles, the album that defined their career.
The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on Sept. 24 and will end with their annual December holiday shows in Los Angeles.
X is on the West Coast now through June 18 on their “Boardwalk Beach Party” tour, making seven appearances across California.
The band is also celebrating the 26th Anniversary of the rock-umentary, X The Unheard Music. The film will run on screen before the band hits the stage to perform, track by track, the Los Angeles album. The band encourages the audience to interact with the movie as it plays; it’s meant to be heard loud.
The X “Boardwalk Beach Party” itinerary:
- June 10 4th & B San Diego, CA
- June 15 Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
- June 16 Uptown Theatre Napa, CA
- June 17 Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
- June 18 Ventura Fairgrounds Ventura, CA
The Los Angeles itinerary:
September 24 Philadelphia PA Pier Festival / Riotfest
September 25 Asbury Park NJ Stone Pony
September 26 Annapolis MD Ramshead Tavern
September 27 Alexandria VA Birchmere
September 28 off
September 29 TBD TBD
September 30 New York NY Irving Plaza
October 01 New York NY Irving Plaza
October 02 Boston, MA Paradise
October 03 off
October 04 Cleveland OH Beachland
October 05 Chicago IL Bottom Lounge (Riotfest)
October 06 Minneapolis MN Cabooze
October 07 off
October 08 Denver CO Summit Music Hall
More Oct/Nov/Dec Dates TBA