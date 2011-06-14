X Announces Fall 'Los Angeles' Tour

X, giants of the L.A. punk-rock scene, will hit the road this fall for a series of U.S. dates celebrating the 31st anniversary of the release of Los Angeles, the album that defined their career.

The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on Sept. 24 and will end with their annual December holiday shows in Los Angeles.

X is on the West Coast now through June 18 on their “Boardwalk Beach Party” tour, making seven appearances across California.

The band is also celebrating the 26th Anniversary of the rock-umentary, X The Unheard Music. The film will run on screen before the band hits the stage to perform, track by track, the Los Angeles album. The band encourages the audience to interact with the movie as it plays; it’s meant to be heard loud.

The X “Boardwalk Beach Party” itinerary:

June 10 4th & B San Diego, CA

June 15 Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA

June 16 Uptown Theatre Napa, CA

June 17 Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA

June 18 Ventura Fairgrounds Ventura, CA

The Los Angeles itinerary:

September 24 Philadelphia PA Pier Festival / Riotfest

September 25 Asbury Park NJ Stone Pony

September 26 Annapolis MD Ramshead Tavern

September 27 Alexandria VA Birchmere

September 28 off

September 29 TBD TBD

September 30 New York NY Irving Plaza

October 01 New York NY Irving Plaza

October 02 Boston, MA Paradise

October 03 off

October 04 Cleveland OH Beachland

October 05 Chicago IL Bottom Lounge (Riotfest)

October 06 Minneapolis MN Cabooze

October 07 off

October 08 Denver CO Summit Music Hall

More Oct/Nov/Dec Dates TBA