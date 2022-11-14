Xotic Effects has revived the RC Booster in time to celebrate a big birthday

By Matt Parker
published

The run will be limited to 1,000 units in celebration of its 20th anniversary

Xotic Effects RC Booster
(Image credit: Xotic Effects)

Xotic Effects is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the RC Booster, a longstanding stalwart of its lineup, with a new limited-edition run of 1,000 pedals.

Central to the RC Booster is its 20dB of transparent gain, combined with an active two-band EQ, with +/- 15dB of boost/cut. Those seeking extra headroom can also run it on an 18V, rather than 9V power supply, for even more clarity.

It’s ideal for pushing the front-end of your guitar amp, as an ‘always-on’ solution for adding a little dialled-in sweetness to your tone, or as a stackable playmate for overdrives.

The original is beloved by all manner of rock and blues players, so perhaps it’s little surprise that the 20th Anniversary edition makes no tweaks to the pedal itself.

Instead, it celebrates the big birthday with some fancy wrapping, in the form of a custom box, filled with extras, including a lanyard and strap, Xotic silicon bands and 11 custom picks from famous RC Booster players, including Andy Timmons, Allen Hinds, Oz Noy, Kirk Fletcher and Chris Duarte.  

The brand has also interviewed Kirk Fletcher in a new clip, which you can watch above, in which the blues player discusses his love of the RC and how it came into his life, alongside some tasty licks…

The RC Booster is available now direct from Xotic for a reduced price of $172 (as opposed to $215). For orders and more information, head to Xotic Effects (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.