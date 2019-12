The Yardbirds Announce September North American Tour

The Yardbirds have announced a North American tour that kicks off August 26 in Ontario, Canada, and winds up September 15 in Virginia.

The current version of the band features guitarist Ben King, original drummer Jim McCarty, bassist David Smale and vocalist Andy Mitchell. Check out the new tour dates below.

Sun, August 26 Gravenhurst, ON Peter Players

Wed, August 29 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Sat, September 1 Spokane, WA Pig Out In The Park

Sun, September 2 Petaluma, CA Sausalito Art Festival

Mon, September 3 Santa Cruz, CA Moe’s Alley

Wed, September 5 Chicago, IL City Winery

Thurs, September 6 New York, NY City Winery

Fri, September 7 Foxboro, MA Showcase Live

Sat, September 8 Norfolk, CT Infinity

Sun, September 9 Londonderry, NH Tupelo

Wed, September 12 Annapolis, MD Rams Head

Fri, September 14 New Hope, PA Havanna

Sat, September 15 Chester, VA Hops Harvest Beer Wine & Camp Fest – Pocahontas State Park

Yardbirds 2012 tour teaser from Bruce Macomber on Vimeo.