The Yardbirds to Headline First Annual ZepFest

The Yardbirds will be headlining the first annual ZepFest, playing all three nights—Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29—at the National Harbor, on the Potomac River, at Waterfront Street and St. George Blvd., in Prince George's County, MD.

There are a variety of tickets and pricing plans available for the Fest, including one-day events and VIP get-togethers. The full Fest is $325.00 and tickets are available at MissionTix and the designated ZepFest site. For more information, please e-mail info@zepfest.com and visit ZepFest.com or ZepFest2011.com.

The ZepFest features over 50 bands on five stages with speakers, authors and secret shows. It's also a completely Green festival. ZepFest CEO and Festival Director Mark Boudreau says the Fest will include, “Descendants, disciples and influences.” Set to appear are blues artists the Night Hawks and Willie Big Eyes Smith, Vanilla Fudge, tribute bands, and guest speakers, most notably Atlantic Records' Jerry Greenberg. The late Pinetop Perkins was scheduled to perform, and the entire ZepFest will be dedicated to him.

The Yardbirds' band members will be on hand throughout the day to connect with fans. Guitarist Ben King will be part of the Ultimate Dream Band, in which a lucky fan gets a shot at playing before the Yardbirds. The band's tour manager, Henry “The Horse” Smith, an original Led Zeppelin roadie, will be on hand to tell stories. Jim McCarty will be giving a Q&A Session. Rhythm guitarist Chris Dreja, who became a professional photographer after the Yardbirds broke up in 1968, will be showing (and selling) photographs, including the iconic back lit shot of Jimmy Page, which will be signed by both Jimmy and Chris. A sampling of Chris' work can be seen on his web site.

The Yardbirds is original members Chris Dreja on rhythm guitar and drummer Jim McCarty, and a new generation of musicians: singer/acoustic guitarist/harpist Andy Mitchell (since 2009), bassist David Smale (since 2009) and lead guitarist Ben King (since 2005).