Watch Yasmin Williams demonstrate her signature lap-tapping technique on an Epiphone G-1275 doubleneck guitar

Usually, up-and-coming acoustic guitar great Yasmin Williams can be seen unleashing her trademark mix of fingerpicking, tapping and against-the-guitar's-body percussive work on either her beloved Skytop Grand Concert model or a Timberline harp guitar.

Recently though, Gibson kindly sent Williams a pristine-looking Epiphone G-1275 doubleneck electric guitar. Naturally, the Virginia native was compelled to take the none-more-rock-n-roll model for a spin, but in her own way, of course.

Laying – as she often does with both her Skytop and Timberline models – the guitar flat across her lap, Williams beautifully coordinates her tapping on the twin necks, creating a cascade of gorgeous notes that wouldn't sound out of place coming from the keys of a skilled pianist.

The demo's certainly not your typical double-neck fare, and you can watch it for yourself below.

"Gibson sent over this double neck Epiphone and I am living for it!" Williams wrote in the video's caption. "Thanks so much Gibson, more double neck coming y’all’s way after I figure out how to play this thing."

Williams's lap-tapping approach certainly doesn't look easy at first glance, but she insists not only that other players should try it, but that it's a lot easier than it looks.

"Give lap-tapping a try – it’s really not that hard," she told Guitar World last year. "It might look a little weird but it’s not too challenging. It’s just hammer-ons and pull-offs, really. It can be fast sometimes, but the idea behind it is easy. Listen to Erik Mongrain – he’s a great player who used to lap-tap. I used to watch his videos as a kid."

Williams released her second album, Urban Driftwood, and a beautiful stand-alone single, Virga – the performance video for which was premiered by Guitar World last August – in 2021.