Yep Roc Records to Release Halloween-Themed 'Mondo Zombie Boogaloo' Album Featuring Los Straitjackets

On October 1, Yep Roc Records will release Mondo Zombie Boogaloo, an album and tour celebrating Halloween, the most sinister day of them all.

The album is a collection of new music from the Fleshtones, Los Straitjackets and Southern Culture on the Skids. The set includes originals and standards from each band and promises to put listeners in a spooky mood for the Halloween season.

Tracks include “¡Ghostbusters!,” “Goo Goo Muck,” “Haunted Hipster” and a collaboration by the three bands on “Que Monstruos Son” (otherwise known as “The Monster Mash” en Español).

You can hear the Fleshtones’ version of “Ghoulman Confidential” — and see the album's entire track listing — below.

Mondo Zombie Boogaloo will be available on CD, digitally, and as a double LP on colored vinyl. The album’s cover features artwork by Steve Blickenstaff, known for his unforgettable work on the Cramps' 1984 album, Bad Music for Bad People.

Pre-sale orders for a limited number of tour bundles including T-shirts, posters, albums and tickets for each show will be available at mondozombieboogaloo.com.

Mondo Zombie Boogaloo Track Listing:

01. It’s Monster Surfing Time – Los Straitjackets

02. Ghoulman Confidential – The Fleshtones

03. Goo Goo Muck – Southern Culture on the Skids

04. Que Monstruos Son – Los Straitjakets featuring The Fleshtones & Southern Culture on the Skids

05. Haunted Hipster – The Fleshtones

06. The Loneliest Ghost In Town – Southern Culture on the Skids

07. Theme From Young Frankenstein – Los Straitjackets

08. (Sock It To Me Baby) In The House Of Shock – The Fleshtones

09. Theme From Halloween – Los Straitjackets

10. Tingler Blues – Southern Culture on the Skids

11. Ghoul On A Hill – Los Straitjackets

12. La Marcha De Los Cabarones – Southern Culture on the Skids

13. Ghostbusters – Los Straitjackets

14. Dracula A GoGo – The Fleshtones

15. Demon Death – Southern Culture on the Skids

Tour Dates:

10.17* - Fitzgerald's - Berwyn IL

10.18* - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

10.19* - Southgate House - Newport, KY

10.20* - Woodlands Tavern - Columbus, OH

10.22 - Altar - Pittsburgh, PA

10.23 - Traff Music Hall - Buffalo, NY

10.24 - The Haunt - Ithaca, NY

10.25 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

10.26 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY

10.27 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

10.29 - U Street Music Hall - Washington, DC

10.30 - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

10.31 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

11.01 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

11.02 - Hell @ Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

*These first four shows feature Los Straitjackets and The Fleshtones. Southern Culture On The Skids will join the tour beginning 10/22 for the remaining dates.