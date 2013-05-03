Yes to Host Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas this Summer

In April, guitar legend Jeff Beck hosted a Rock 'n’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas. Now rock fans will get a chance to learn from prog-rock legends Yes, including guitarist Steve Howe, when the band hosts its own camp in July.

Yes will host the four-day camp at Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s Las Vegas facility from July 14 to 17. The camp will culminate in a live performance at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Portions of the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp will be streamed live on RockCamp.com.

“Our camp with Yes continues our tradition of bringing together the most influential artists in rock history with their fans for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that could happen only in Las Vegas,” said Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp Founder David Fishof. “What’s taught in our camps can be used in more than just a band. Our campers learn real life skills about working together diplomatically as a group and confidence building through being put into a band with people they met just a few days prior and being asked to perform live at MGM Grand.”

Over the course of the four-day camp, campers will be placed into bands led by rock star counselors like Joe Vitale (Eagles), Gary Hoey, Kane Roberts (Alice Cooper) and Mike Pinera (Iron Butterfly), among many others. Only at Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp can musicians learn stage presence, how to play some of rock’s greatest songs, write and record a song, receive tips on playing together as a band and hear stories of life on the road from their counselors. The highlight for Yes fans will be participating in jam sessions and receiving instructions from the members of the group. Campers also will attend Master Classes with renowned musicians and then perform live with their band in front of an audience at MGM Grand.

Yes Drummer Alan White said, “I’ve been working with Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp for six years and each camp is a unique, memorable experience for both the campers and the counselors. We have a blast getting to know each other, jamming, and making music together. I'm excited the whole band will be at rock camp this summer."

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp includes everything that future rock stars will need with optional add-ons. Created for musicians of any instrument including drums, keyboard, guitar, bass, horns and even vocals, all instruments and backline are provided by Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp (although campers may bring their own equipment with them). The Yes Fantasy Camp Spouse Package, $599, includes entry to the opening night cocktail party and dinner, daily lunches, music lessons during camp, access to daily Master Classes and jam sessions and a ticket to the final night concert. Campers can add a private, eight-hour recording studio session as part of their experience for an additional $2,500.

For more information on Yes, visit yesworld.com. Follow Yes on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/yesofficial and facebook.com/yestheband.

For more information, visit RockCamp.com or call 888-762-2263. Admission starts at $4,999 as part of an early bird special until June 1.