Yes Premiere New Song, "In a World of Our Own" — Listen

Prog-rock legends Yes have given us another taste of their new album, Heaven & Earth. The band has debuted the song "In a World of Our Own," which you can check out below.

This video is the latest in a series of previews of new material offered by the band, following the release of "Believe Again," "Light of the Ages," "Step Beyond" and "The Game."

Heaven & Earth is due for release on July 22 via Frontier Records. To coincide with the album’s release, the band are heading out on a 35-date North American tour, starting July 15 in Washington, D.C.

Here's the lyric video for "In a World of Our Own":

Yes - In a World of Our Own (Lyrics Video) on MUZU.TV.