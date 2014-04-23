Yngwie Malmsteen, Uli Jon Roth, Gary Hoey and Bumblefoot Announce Guitar Gods Tour

This summer, Yngwie Malmsteen will join Uli Jon Roth, Gary Hoey and Guns N' Roses' Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal for the first-ever Guitar Gods festival tour.
Malmsteen will headline the tour, which is billed an "epic celebration — six-plus hours — of the instrument for a full evening of guitar pyrotechnics." Each show also will feature special surprise guests.
The Guitar Gods tour is created and produced by April Malmsteen, Yngwie's wife and manager, and is presented in partnership with Guitar Center. Check out the itinerary below; more dates will be announced.
"Being able to put together this festival has been a lifelong dream of mine," April Malmsteen said. "I believe Guitar Gods will bring tremendous value and enjoyment to not only the guitar and heavy metal enthusiast, but also to anyone who loves music."
Uli Jon Roth will bring the 40th anniversary Scorpions set he's been playing to audiences from Europe to North America, digging deep into their catalog for this tour. Gary Hoey will perform his radio hits, including "Hocus Pocus," and more. Bumblefoot, best known for his work with Guns N' Roses, embarks on his first solo tour.
For more about the tour, visit yngwiemalmsteen.com.
Yngwie Malmsteen/Guitar Gods North American tour 2014:
JUNE
13 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre
14 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
17 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
20 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
21 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre
26 Seattle, WA Showbox Theatre
27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
JULY
3 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theatre
8 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre