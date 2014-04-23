Yngwie Malmsteen, Uli Jon Roth, Gary Hoey and Bumblefoot Announce Guitar Gods Tour

This summer, Yngwie Malmsteen will join Uli Jon Roth, Gary Hoey and Guns N' Roses' Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal for the first-ever Guitar Gods festival tour.

Malmsteen will headline the tour, which is billed an "epic celebration — six-plus hours — of the instrument for a full evening of guitar pyrotechnics." Each show also will feature special surprise guests.

The Guitar Gods tour is created and produced by April Malmsteen, Yngwie's wife and manager, and is presented in partnership with Guitar Center. Check out the itinerary below; more dates will be announced.

"Being able to put together this festival has been a lifelong dream of mine," April Malmsteen said. "I believe Guitar Gods will bring tremendous value and enjoyment to not only the guitar and heavy metal enthusiast, but also to anyone who loves music."

Uli Jon Roth will bring the 40th anniversary Scorpions set he's been playing to audiences from Europe to North America, digging deep into their catalog for this tour. Gary Hoey will perform his radio hits, including "Hocus Pocus," and more. Bumblefoot, best known for his work with Guns N' Roses, embarks on his first solo tour.

For more about the tour, visit yngwiemalmsteen.com.

Yngwie Malmsteen/Guitar Gods North American tour 2014:

JUNE

13 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre

14 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

17 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

20 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

21 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre

26 Seattle, WA Showbox Theatre

27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

JULY

3 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theatre

8 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre