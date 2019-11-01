You’ll “never play a Fender the same way again”, according to the guitar giant’s mysterious new teaser

Brace yourselves: it looks like a high-profile electric guitar launch is on the way, if Fender’s latest teaser video is anything to go by.

The newly posted video features a ravishing array of close-ups of new guitar and bass models, set to launch on November 5.

So, what can we deduce from the clip? Well, there will be new finishes (fresh takes on blue and white sparkles, by the looks of it), knurled metal knobs, a foil logo on the headstock, and locking tuners.

But the killer app is that highly sculpted heel, which is more akin to an Ernie Ball than what we’ve come to expect from the traditional Fender four-bolt offering.

Combined with the ‘American xxxxx’ stamp on the neck plate, it looks like we’re dealing with a contemporary, high-end guitar line-up here.

What models will that range have in store? We’ll just have to wait until next week...