The Best Guitarists on YouTube Team Up for an Epic Jam

Before I became a serious YouTuber, I was watching most of the musicians in the video below, wishing I could do what they do, play how they play, and, if nothing else, interact with them somehow.

Fast-forward to right now, and they've all come together for one epic jam on... *gasp*... MY little YouTube channel. While I wasn’t able to get every great YouTube guitarist due to schedule conflicts etc., I think this is definitely one of the greatest lineups of guitarists ever assembled.

I'm humbled beyond words and completely satisfied at the end result of this piece of music, which took over three months to coordinate. I catered each section of the backing track to each individual player based on the style I enjoyed hearing them play in the most, and I think the end result is legendary. Make sure you subscribe to everyone in this video and give them some love!

