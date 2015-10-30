Zakk Wylde, Michael Schenker and Yngwie Malmsteen to Headline Axes & Anchors Cruise — Video

Breaking Benjamin, Zakk Wylde, Michael Schenker and Yngwie Malmsteen will headline the 2016 Axes & Anchors Cruise.

The event will feature more than 40 concerts and 25 workshops and clinics by the likes of Breaking Benjamin, Zakk Wylde, Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen, Act of Defiance, Adelitas Way, Flyleaf and Demon Hunter, to name just a few. There also will be workshops taught by Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Mike Orlando, Chris Broderick, Marty Friedman, Alex Skolnick, Shawn Drover and many more.

Some facts about the cruise:

First-ever cruise that recommends passengers bring their instruments with them

Leaves out of Miami February 20, 2016, and heads to Key West, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas

Guests who pay in full before October 31 receive $150 discount off of their booking.

For more information, watch the video below and visit axesandanchors.com.