Zakk Wylde to Release First Solo Album in 20 Years, 'Book of Shadows II'

Zakk Wylde—who turns 49 today—has announced the upcoming release of his first solo album in 20 years, Book of Shadows II.

The album is slated for an April 8 release via Entertainment One Music (eOne Music).

Book of Shadows II will be followup to 1996’s Book of Shadows, which the guitarist released while he was working with Ozzy Osbourne.

The guitarist has been feverishly working on new material since he wrapped up Black Label Society’s Unblackened spring tour last year. All the songs on Book of Shadows II were recorded and produced at Wylde’s home studio, the Black Vatican. The new effort will be followed by a slew of tour dates, all of which will be announced soon.

Wylde also be on hand at next week's 2016 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. His newly minted line of guitars—Wylde Audio—will be on display in Room 210-D; Wylde will be signing 3 to 5 p.m. January 22.

But wait, there's more.

Zakk Sabbath, a Black Sabbath cover band featuring Wylde, bassist Blasko and drummer Joey Castillo, will perform at the Grove of Anaheim January 23.

Stay tuned for updates!