Zakk Wylde to Release Metal Handbook "Bringing Metal to the Children"

Zakk Wylde has just released a promo clip (see below) to promote his new metal handbook, Bringing Metal to the Children.

Bringing Metal to the Children will be released on May 10 via William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Wylde invites all who dare onto the tour bus for tales of glory, debauchery, and general mayhem. The book is co-authored by Eric Hendrikx.

In Bringing Metal to the Children, Zakk Wylde, the man who turned heavy metal touring into a journey of fantastical excess, shares what really goes on behind tour bus windows and backstage doors. The twenty-five year music veteran of the Ozzy Osbourne band and Black Label Society details his survival techniques for maintaining a life on the road, managing a band of raging vikings, and somehow making it on stage and blowing the crowd away night after night.

Beginning with Wylde's "true rocker test" (TRT), the reader answers and self-scores ten questions to determine if he is a true rocker and should continue reading, or if he's just a complete tool who needs to hand the book to someone more metal. Wylde continues the journey with his epic stories about life on the road, using his Black Label Society (BLS) coaching techniques to instruct the reader on proper touring hygiene, pre-concert preparations, and post-show etiquette. The road stories include wild nights with many of heavy metal's gods, including Rob Zombie, Eddie Van Halen, Dimebag Darrell, Alice in Chains' Mike Inez, Skid Row's Snake Sabo, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, professional wrestlers Chris Jericho, Bubba Dudley and Stone Cold Steve Austin, UFC former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin and, of course, the Godfather of heavy metal, Ozzy Osbourne.

Bringing Metal to the Children also features Wylde's road map for success in the music business, tour planning and exclusive tips for the aspiring "metal musician," as well as the best methods for surviving a mosh pit and plans for how to set up a shooting range on the tour bus.