Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai, Matt Sorum, Warren Haynes Head to Rock Camp This Week

The next installment of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp takes place Thursday, February 16, through Monday, February 20, in Hollywood, California.

The current batch of the camp's celeb guitarists reads like a very cool NAMM-booth appearance roster:

Warren Haynes, Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai, Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses), Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) and Lita Ford are among the stars who will be present.

Campers will record an original song at a world-class recording studio with producer/engineer Eddie Kramer (who has worked in different capacities with Led Zeppelin and The Beatles) and take home a professionally produced DVD and MP3 of their final performance.

They'll also "cruise through Sunset Strip, jamming with rock stars and performing live at major venues in Hollywood, including the Gibson Showroom in Beverly Hills and the Whisky-A-Go-Go," says the press release.

Now in its 15th year, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp was created by producer David Fishof to be "the ultimate music-making experience." For more info, visit the camp's official website.