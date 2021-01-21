Zoom heralds “the future of guitar pedals” with touchscreen-equipped G6 amp modeler and multi-FX

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Multi-effects pedal vet Zoom has announced its latest floor-based processor, the G6, which it’s touting as “the future of guitar pedals”.

Chief among the pedal’s draws is its ease of use, courtesy of a 4.3” color touchscreen, along with color-coded stomp effects.

Zoom is promising models of the greatest amps in history alongside original offerings, which include “entirely new distortion” and “never-heard-before modulation effects”.

A host of new amp models promise to fuse the best qualities of amps from different decades, as well as deliver a range of sounds tailored to seven- and eight-string players.

Each modeled amp includes an accompanying cab emulation, with 70 pre-loaded impulse responses – users can import up to 100 more, too.

135 effects are onboard, as well as 68 rhythm patterns and, intriguingly, an “infinite looper”, which can store up to 256 loops with a maximum two-hour(!) loop length when using an SD card (that loop time is 45 seconds without an SD card).

While we’re talking numbers, let’s mention the fact that there are 240 patches, including 100 presets, as well as four Play Modes (ie, ways to use the onboard footswitches): Looper, Memory, Bank/Patch and Effects Board.

The G6 is compatible with Zoom’s Guitar Lab software for patch management and updates – not to mention the company’s Handy Guitar Lab app using an optional Bluetooth adaptor – while it can also function as a two-in/two-out USB audio interface.

While we’ve yet to see a full model list, on the face of it, Zoom has covered all the bases here – kudos for bringing in some top-drawer session players for the demo video, too.

Impressively, the price for the G6 clocks in at a competition-undercutting $399. Head over to Zoom for more info.