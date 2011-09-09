ZZ Top Announce "La Grange Fest," Featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd

While their as-yet-untitled new album may not surface until early next year, there's still plenty to be excited about from the ZZ Top camp. And it's called La Grange Fest.

Everyone's favorite Texas trio have announced the first ever La Grange Fest, which is set for October 22 in Bee Cave, Texas. Joining the band on the bill are legendary Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd and country singer Jamey Johnson.

If just attending isn't enough, you can also purchase a package via the band's official website that will grant you access to an exclusive, roped-off area in front of the stage known as the La Grange Pit.