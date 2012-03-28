ZZ Top Announce May and June Dates for Gang of Outlaws Tour

ZZ Top -- who are planning a new album for 2012 release -- have announced the first dates of their Gang of Outlaws tour, which will feature support from 3 Doors Down and Gretchen Wilson.

The tour kicks off May 25 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“We’re really looking forward to working with the guys from 3 Doors Down and Gretchen too,” Billy Gibbons said in a press release. “If we may borrow from the late, great Robert Johnson, clear those stones from the passway on this phenomenal tour. The Gang of Outlaws is ready to ride!”

As for the still-untitled new album, Billy Gibbons recently told Mojo that it "sounds and feels like Tres Hombres, with a few elements of the Eliminator period thrown in. A pretty wide range, from basic blues to slightly more fancy stuff."

The sessions for ZZ Top's new album were executive-produced by Rick Rubin.

ZZ Top: Gang of Outlaws Tour