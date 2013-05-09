ZZ Top's First 10 Albums to Be Released as Box Set in June

ZZ Top’s first 10 albums will be reissued in a boxed set titled ZZ Top: The Complete Studio Albums (1970-1990) on Warner Bros Records. It will be available starting June 10 for a suggested list price of $59.98.

Included are the group's first albums initially released on the London label, as well as the string of Warner Bros. hit albums that followed.

The box features ZZ Tops’ First Album (1971), Rio Grande Mud (1972), Tres Hombres (1973), Fandango! (1975), Tejas (1976), Degüello (1979), El Loco (1981), Eliminator (1983), Afterburner (1985) and Recycler (1990).

Each album will be presented in a wallet sleeve that faithfully reproduces the original artwork, including the gatefold designs used for Tres Hombres and Tejas.

The set also presents, for the first time on CD, the original mixes for ZZ Tops’ First Album, Rio Grande Mud and Tejas that have long been on the wish lists of the band’s most fervent fans.

The collection spans 100 tracks that follow the band’s journey from the honky tonks of Texas to the stages of the world, starting with the earthy blues and electrifying boogie that defined their Seventies sound — “Just Got Paid,” “La Grange,” “Tush” and “Cheap Sunglasses.” The Complete Studio Albums (1970-1990) closes with the familiar synthesizers featured on the group’s biggest singles from the Eighties — “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man” from the Diamond-certified Eliminator, and the Number One hits “Sleeping Bag” and “Stages” from its multi-platinum follow-up Afterburner.

ZZ Top are currently on the road for concert dates in the U.S. and Europe through July 7. For complete information on the tour dates, visit ZZ Top’s web site.