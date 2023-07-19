Apogee Jam X review

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Apogee’s Jam interfaces have been around since 2010, and are great mobile recording guitar audio interfaces for Mac, PC and iOS devices. The current Jam+ features an Overdrive mode to partner with amp modelers.

The all-new Jam X replaces this with an analogue compressor but has a similar spec otherwise. Plug hi-Z instruments like electric guitar, bass guitar and keys into the 1⁄4” input and hear the results through your computer or the 1/8-inch output driving headphones or powered speakers.

Connecting up Jam X is a breeze, although non-USB-C iOS devices will require an additional Lightning cable. PC computer owners must download a driver but otherwise, it’s easy to get up and running.

(Image credit: Future )

The main dial controls the input from your guitar/instrument, although with no numbers to indicate the level and only three (very bright) LED meters, it’s a bit hit-and-miss. While the manual helpfully suggests your ideal level is when the third LED starts going orange, you might use your DAW’s input meter to set levels instead.

The recording resolution is up to 24-bit/96kHz, so you are guaranteed a clean recording if that’s what you want. We say that because the built-in compressor – Jam X’s USP – adds three modes of compression that can transform your sound. The compression is brought in using the main dial, this time pressing it to step through three settings.

(Image credit: Future )

The first, Smooth Leveler, is gentle and ideal for evening out erratic input levels. Purple Squeeze is described as medium compression and we found it adds decent grit and punch.

Finally, Vintage Blue Stomp adds the most drama, driving the signal hard and delivering a fair bit of distortion. If you prefer no compression, hitting the button again removes it completely.

(Image credit: Future )

A useful Blend option (via the button above the main dial) switches in direct monitoring so you hear your input signal before it’s processed through your computer, thus cutting down latency – perfect for recording in time (although our Mac/Logic setup had very little latency to start with).

Jam X is a fantastic, compact and well-built interface that enhances the range’s portable and sonic credentials. Like the Plus, we love the added extra, this time with the attitude the compressor brings, while the included 60-day trial of Neural DSP’s Archetype: Tim Henson is a welcome bonus. If you’re an iOS user you’ll find it an especially useful and portable guitar recording solution, and overall it’s a golden nugget of an interface.

Specs