DOD Compressor 280 review

When looking at simplified two-knob compressor pedals, the main competitor to the DOD 280 is the MXR Dyna Comp. In this case, the Compressor 280 is an optical compressor, meaning that the amplitude of the input signal drives a light element, which is then detected by a light-dependent resistor.

As the optical cell detects more light, it attenuates the signal further. Obviously, this has knock-on effects for the timbre, response and feel of the device.

Although you might intuit that the speed of light, being a universal physical constant, is fast, optical compressors, in pedal or studio form, tend to have a slower response than FET or VCA compressors. This results in a smoother triggering of input attenuation past the threshold point. Also, frequency impacts how the light source performs, meaning that the attack time is partly frequency dependent.

If you’re used to the OTA MXR compression, then the 280 might come as a bit of a shock. It’s much less coloured, and more subtle at lower comp settings. It’s intuitive, with only two knobs: one is the amount of compression, and one is the level, essentially the make-up gain.

Turn the compression all the way up, and high-fretboard clean notes on the top strings ring out, while the bottom strings are tamed and choked. Back off the comp slightly and you’ll find a usable, still heavily-compressed tone.

At the other end of the spectrum, an always-on tone glue for live use is easy to dial in with the comp backed off and the level control a little past noon. Delay lines have a bit more body to them, and the different registers on the guitar are evened out.

Overall, the Compressor 280 is an excellent-sounding, intuitive optical compressor, and it could well challenge the Boss and MXR comps on the market as the go-to first compressor for many players. Even if you’ve already got a comp, it may be that the smoother, more open voicing of the 280 would better suit your playing.

