Electro-Harmonix Cntl Knob review

We’ve probably all got one or more pedals that have an input for expression pedal control… and we’ve probably all got one or more reasons why we don’t always use them.

Maybe we don’t own an expression pedal or we think it’s too much of a faff to set up. Or maybe it’s simply that an expression pedal (or indeed multiple expression pedals) can take up valuable real estate on our pedalboards.

Now, there are instances when an expression pedal’s treadle action is essential: you’d definitely need one if you wanted to have real physical control over the wahs found in the Boss GT-1000Core reviewed in this issue, for example, or maybe to get some Whammy-style action from a pitch shifter such as the recently reviewed Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork+.

However, there are also instances where that treadle action of incrementally morphing through the full range of expression values is not required, and that’s where EHX has come up with an elegant solution that will slot into your pedalboard much more easily than a treadle-based pedal.

The Cntl Knob is a micro-sized stompbox that lets you instantly switch between two different user-set expression pedal values; effectively, you get to toggle between two positions of a traditional expression pedal with its footswitch. The two values are set by a pair of knobs (EXP 1 and EXP 2), each with an associated LED to show which is currently active.

With both knobs, the fully anti-clockwise start point represents the heel-down position of an expression pedal, while the fully right clockwise position corresponds to the toe position, so you can set them to cover the full 0 to 127 heel-to-toe range or to switch between any two values in between.

The possibilities are many, including effectively giving you switching between two ‘presets’ in the case of pedals that allow multiple parameters to be mapped to expression values, toggling between two gain values on a drive pedal or two different pitches on a pitch shifter pedal. And, as the Cntl Knob has switchable polarity, it is compatible with many manufacturer’s pedals, not just those from Electro-Harmonix.

Verdict

A clever utility item that will expand your pedalboard possibilities and is inexpensive and space-saving.

Specs

PRICE: $39 / £35

