Epiphone Newport Bass review

The latest interpretation of Epiphone’s Newport Bass is modelled on the 1960s original… or as close as you can get, short of owning a time machine. What it does serve up is some old-fashioned Epiphone good looks, together with a more modern neck shape and some other player-friendly enhancements thrown in for good measure.

With production outsourced to China, Epiphone has also managed to keep the retail price budget-friendly. Are you craving the look and feel of a vintage-style, short-scale bass guitar, but don’t want to spend a fortune to get it? Let’s see how this one handles.

Build Quality

Featuring a short 30-inch scale length and a body outline something like an Epiphone Wilshire guitar, the Newport Bass is a lightweight, easy-playing instrument with looks that really differentiate it from the norm. Our review model is finished in Pacific Blue and one of four color options.

The mahogany body has something of a Gibson EB-0 feel to it. The neck is mahogany with an Indian laurel fingerboard (the originals were made of rosewood) and traditional dot inlays. In keeping with the bass’s overall size, it’s a slim neck, and there’s lots of room to comfortably navigate all 20 frets.

The simple but sturdy bridge unit feels as solid as it looks and provides scope for string adjustment. Epiphone have labelled the bridge as “Historic Bass Tune-O-Matic” with a “Historic Claw” tailpiece

Control-wise, the EB-0-style pickups are Epiphone’s own design and are wired to master volume and tone controls, as well as a blend control.

Sounds and Playability

The Newport Bass isn’t totally committed to exact vintage detailing, although any differences are generally considered to be improvements over the original design. For example, the back of the neck has a more modern C-shape, making it feel more accessible than chunkier vintage necks, while the lower string tension also makes it great fun to play.

As with the retro aesthetics, it seems that Epiphone has also aimed for an authentic vintage tone. To this end, the pickups have a relatively low output and deliver a bright and breezy set of bass sounds, with a sweetness to the neck pickup and just enough bite at the bridge.

While it may not compete with a US-made Gibson in terms of tonal range, don’t be fooled into thinking this bass can’t cut it in a live environment – the directness of the fundamental tone makes for a very likeable bass that’s capable of a wide range of styles.

You might be left wishing for a little more depth from the pickups, but they nevertheless perform well given the approachable price tag.

Conclusion

The Newport Bass puts a somewhat modern twist on a classic Epiphone blueprint, retaining many of the important design elements of the original while also managing to be more user friendly.

True to its playability, it would be an excellent purchase for beginners and younger players, but its looks will really appeal to a different group altogether – older players, and anyone with a ‘60s fixation. This is a lightweight, easy-playing bass guitar with lots of charm and some beguiling vintage tones.

