Flattley Centurion review

If you hadn’t guessed from its name and layout, the Centurion is a transparent overdrive in the same vein as the Klon Centaur. This Centurion is a Silver Range pedal, although you can buy one with a more traditional Flattley look for £259.

Set Gain at minimum and Treble to match your amp, and the Volume knob will give you boost from its eight o’clock position onwards so that there’s plenty of knob travel to dial in just the right amount of clean boost from a slight lift to something that will really get your amp cooking – all while remaining true to your tone or perhaps adding a little enhancement from the Treble knob.

Advancing the Gain brings in a gradual increase in lower-gain drive, through ‘clean with an edge’ and ‘just breaking up’ tone to a mild raunch. These are practical degrees of drive that’ll work in conjunction with the Volume to punch up an amp to the next level, or give extra options to another overdrive pedal when stacked together.

