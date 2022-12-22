Harley Benton Evil Twin review

Nothing at this price, but some might find the smaller dials fiddly.

With a TS-style circuit and an OCD-esque drive, the Evil Twin offers two classic flavors of drive in one super-affordable housing, and gives you options on how you want to stack them. Impressive.

While the shell pink finish is unusual to see on an effects pedal, the two influences here are not. The influence of the Ibanez Tube Screamer and Fulltone OCD is apparent across the price spectrum, and it wouldn’t be difficult to pick up two budget mini pedals in this ballpark for around $69.

But where Harley Benton’s dual pedal series offers a tempting proposition is they save space and power outlets on your pedalboard, and players will know that’s a constant juggling act.

There’s the added incentive of being able to change the gain stacking order at the flick of a switch (or leaving them independent). Practicality box ticked. So how does it sound?

The ‘Tube Drive’ TS-inspired side has the added versatility of the Hot/Warm modes seemingly inspired by Mooer’s Green Mile mini pedal. It’s not the same circuit, though – we A/B’d them. While the Warm mode delivers the familiar mid-push TS-808 feel, the Hot mode boosts the low-end. So while one is great for cutting through in the mix, the other can give added girth to single-coil pickups if required. But it’s notable that the mids were still pretty spiky in this mode, too.

The harder clipping of the ‘Overdrive’ OCD-influenced side offers significantly more gain, with the lo- and hi-pass filter switch allowing players to further explore EQ shaping independently and in combination.

While the Tube Drive side can be an always-on option when dialled low, the obvious advantage of the left-hand circuit in our preferred Tube Drive > Overdrive stacking order is to kick it in for solos or big powerchord choruses. Stacked up you can also get into heavy rock and vintage metal territory if you desire.

The tones and range of gain are impressive and show their worth in a band mix, with the Overdrive side notably brighter than the OCD-influenced Joyo Ultimate Drive, and proving how varied interpretations can be. An excellent value pedal.

Specs