ThorpyFX The Bunker review

Much like a bunker is covered in brown dirt, so too will your signal with this upgraded version of the Lovetone Brown Source overdrive.
The prototype was voiced using a Tele and Hiwatt amp while aiming for Jumpin’ Jack Flash guitar tone, and The Bunker manages to capture that stack-in-a-box overdrive sound in spades, covering an impressive amount of sonic ground with depth, dynamics and cut.
Similar to the Big Cheese/The Field Marshal, the four-way tone switch of the Brown Source has been reworked to include a three-way EQ/tone Mode toggle with a tone stack bypass footswitch labelled Sauce. When engaged, the sound is brighter and more gain-y with the Texture control set between nine o’clock and minimum.
Adjusting Texture - a feedback loop producing intermodulation distortion - adds harmonics and complexity to the sound, and, with the knob set around four o’clock, is roughly in line with the fixed position of the original incarnation.
Specs
- PRICE: £189
- ORIGIN: UK
- TYPE: Overdrive pedal
- FEATURES: Tone stack bypass; 3 tone modes
- CONTROLS: 4x knobs: Vol, Drive, Texture & Tone; 2x footswitches: Bypass & Sauce; 3-way Mode selector switch
- CONNECTIONS: Standard input and output jacks; 2.1mm barrel (centre negative)
- POWER: 9V DC (adaptor not supplied)
- DIMENSIONS: 65 (w) x 125 (d) x 53mm (h)
- CONTACT: ThorpyFX