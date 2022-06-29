Walrus Audio Mako D1 High-Fidelity Delay V2 review

The original Walrus Audio D1 delay pedal has been revamped into a V2 version whose new features include a USB port for future upgrades – leading us to believe a V3 is likely to be delivered via software rather than having to buy a new physical pedal.

The latest version of the D1 features five different delay types (Digital, Mod, Vintage, Dual and Reverse), each with three instantly accessible adjustable Tweak parameters including EQ and adding modulation.

There’s also a dedicated tap tempo footswitch and nine onboard preset slots – or a full 128 if you use MIDI, which also offers full parameter control

The various mono and stereo connectivity options include a welcome addition to this second version, a stereo width control offering widening via a Haas Stereo Effect and the option of various degrees of autopanning.

Vintage is said to be more authentic as a tape echo emulation, and it does sound good, with plenty of control over the sonic nature of the repeats

The original D1 delays always covered a practical range, but two have been revamped for this version: reverse can offer some freaky stuff, especially when just using the fully wet sound; and Vintage is said to be more authentic as a tape echo emulation, and it does sound good, with plenty of control over the sonic nature of the repeats available with EQ and saturation.

The jewel in the crown for sculpting repeats, though, is the Attack knob, softening the attack for fade-ins.

