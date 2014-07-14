Your left hand is what you know. Your right hand is who you are.

Martin Guitar continues its partnership with the Ace Hotel and its new location in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles opened in early 2014 in the historic United Artists building in Downtown LA.

Select guest rooms in the Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles include a custom Martin and Ace Hotel guitar so you can check in and strum on!

Find out more here.



Martin Guitar is also a proud sponsor of The Theater at the Ace Hotel.

The theater is a restored, 1,600 –seat movie palace from the 1920’s.

Upcoming theater events at The Theater At Ace Hotel include: “Back To The Future,” a special screening of Dogtown and Z-Boys with Vans, Nick Dave and The Bad Seeds with Warpaint, and Joe Rogan Live On Stage.

You can learn more about The Theater At the Ace Hotel here.