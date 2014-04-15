The Taylor T5z: Acoustic to Electric in the Flip of a Switch

When Taylor’s T5 debuted in 2005, it won awards for “Best Acoustic” and “Best Electric” guitar from industry players.

Now the company is introducing the T5z, the smaller yet bolder version of the T5.

The hollowbody design features an active soundboard to produce a natural acoustic voice and incorporates three pickups: an acoustic body sensor, a concealed neck humbucker, and a visible bridge humbucker.

Crossover design features include dual compatibility with electric and acoustic amps, plus five-way switching and onboard tone controls that let you shift from shimmering acoustic to screaming electric in an instant.

Find out more at www.taylorguitars.com