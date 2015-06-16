Guitar World: August 2015 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the August 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Holcomb-Mania with Mark Holcomb: Building Chords Into Single-Note Riff Ideas — Video

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: The Oddly Fascinating Pairing of Two Completely Unrelated Triads — Video

• Time to Burn with Michael Angelo Batio: Applying Sweep Picking to Chord Progressions — Video

• Metal for Life with Metal Mike: How to Reinvent a Modal Melody by Changing Only One Note — Video

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Part 2 of a Tribute to Mountain Guitarist Leslie West — Video

Audio Lesson Files

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Inimitable, Soulful Guitar Style of Joseph Spence

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Music Man Stingray 4 Neck Through Bass — Video

• Review: Minarik Guitars Studio X-Treme Series Furii — Video

• Review: Vox Custom Series AC10C1 Guitar Amp — Video

• Review: John Page Classic Ashburn Guitar — Video

• Review: Bogner Burnley, Harlow and Wessex Effect Pedals — Videos

Reviews Without Videos

• Review: Danelectro Baby Electric Sitar — Affordable Ticket to an Exotic Wonderland