D’Angelico Guitars to Launch ‘Reborn’ Campaign

D’Angelico, one of the most highly respected names in guitars, has kicked off a major development regarding its top-selling line. Earlier this year, D’Angelico reissued a collection of entrancing, iconic, and classic guitar models that preserves John D’Angelico’s legacy. However, the line also explores new horizons such as basses, pedals (by Pigtronix), and soon, amps. The reissue campaign, suitably christened “Reborn”, is being heralded as one of the biggest line launches amongst the major guitar industry.

"We’ve spent the last year working tirelessly to bring these classic guitars back to life, while improving and expanding are product line to include more styles of guitars and basses. D'Angelico is a legacy of excellence and that reflects in every model and product we offer" says Brenden Cohen, CEO of D’Angelico Guitars. “Now music lovers, guitar players and guitar collectors everywhere have the chance to experience owning a product held to the D’Angelico standard of excellence for a surprisingly accessible price.”

The line includes a full range of handcrafted reissues of D’Angelico archtops, semi-hollows and solid bodies. All feature the spruce top, maple back, and stair-step pickguard and tailpiece that are quintessential D’Angelico design.

The “Reborn” line made their exciting debut at the industry-leading NAMM Show (Jan. 24 - Jan. 27, 2013), unveiling three new D’Angelico Standard Excel model reissues, including two single-cut guitars in Natural and Sunburst and a double-cut guitar in Cherry, White, Natural and Sunburst. Retail prices range from $1149 to $1419. A USA Masterbuilt 1942 Excel Reissue, the first in a series of limited edition USA Masterbuilt reissues being built for D’Angelico by acclaimed boutique luthier Gene Baker of Premier Builders Guild (PBG) in Arroyo Grande, California, was also introduced at this year’s NAMM convention. Baker’s reissues are based on extensive research that began with actual MRIs of the original 1942 Excel. The retail price has not yet been set. The result of this unveiling: the title of “#1 Product of NAMM 2013” in Guitar World magazine.

Current artists that have been seen with a D'Angelico guitar in-hand include Bernie Williams, Joe Perry, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., Rick Nielsen, Hanan Rubinstein,(Alicia Keys’ guitarist), and many more. Concurrent with renewed artist interest in classic archtop guitars, John D’Angelico and D’Angelico Guitars were featured in Guitar Heroes: Legendary Craftsmen from Italy to New York, a major 2011 exhibition at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

D’Angelico was founded in 1932 by archtop luthier John D’Angelico, the spiritual descendent of a line of legendary Italian stringed instrument master builders that dates all the way back to Antonio Stradivari. From his workshop on New York’s Lower East Side, D’Angelico painstakingly created exquisite guitars that were embraced by leading artists (Chet Atkins, Johnny Mercer, many more). They are considered among the finest guitars ever made by human hands – the stringed equivalents of limited edition Ferrari automobiles.

The D’Angelico story is one of the more inspiring in lutherie: With John D’Angelico’s death in 1964 the D’Angelico brand faded from view. Through the following decades the brand had various owners, some with great intentions but none with the necessary financial resources and business acumen to put in place the management, manufacturing, sales, distribution and marketing infrastructure required to successfully relaunch a major guitar brand.

Enter John Ferolito, Sr., a highly successful entrepreneur (co-founder of the multi-billion dollar Arizona Iced Tea Company and additional successful businesses). An avid guitar collector, Ferolito purchased the D’Angelico brand and recruited an expert management team led by CEO Cohen, President of Sales Steve Pisani and Chairman John Ferolito, Jr. He supported the effort with a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing, warehousing and distribution infrastructure.

During the initial months of operation, the D’Angelico team worked under the radar, perfecting a line of authentic reissues that delivers D’Angelico quality and tone for an accessible price. The new models were enthusiastically received, and through 2012 D’Angelico has re-emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in the category.

For more information on D’Angelico, please visit www.dangelicoguitars.com.